- Seminole County officials have issued voluntary evacuations for some residents as the county opens up several shelters.

Voluntary orders were issued for people living in mobile homes, RVs, manufactured homes, low-lying areas and flood zones.

The county opened up four general population shelters, including one that is pet-friendly and three special needs shelters, one of which is also pet friendly.

Location listed here.

Although the orders are voluntary now, people like Alice Kennedy are listening to officials.

“We’ll do whatever the authorities tell us to do, you know,” she said as she packed up and left her mobile home.

She plans to ride out the storm at her son’s house.

“He called me and said things have changed. You need to get out of there,” she said.

Meanwhile, it was a calm day at the downtown riverwalk as people enjoyed their Labor Day ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

At the marina, boats were secured and strapped down, bobbing in the wind as it started to pick up Monday afternoon.

Joe Henderson made a trip up from his home in Maitland to see how his boat was holding up against the wind.

“I’m out here checking on my sail boat, make sure the lines are secure and properly adjusted,” he said.

He said Dorian’s unpredictability and intensity is what worries him.

“That boats will break loose, and my boat will break loose with them and crash against the sea wall,” he said.

Seminole County Public Schools has canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday.