e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414754046" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414754046" data-article-version="1.0">Seminole County commissioners vote down rental ordinances</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414754046" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Seminole County commissioners vote down rental ordinances&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/seminole-county-commissioners-vote-down-rental-ordinances" data-title="Seminole County commissioners vote down rental ordinances" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/seminole-county-commissioners-vote-down-rental-ordinances" addthis:title="Seminole County commissioners vote down rental ordinances"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414754046.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414754046");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414754046-414754021"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414754046-414754021" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/for%20rent%20sign_1561515717328.jpg_7445014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414754046" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - In Seminole County, commissioners decided whether to turn up the heat on Airbnb. </p><p>The proposed ordinances could have meant higher rent, more inspections, fees and oversight, and handing over lots of personal information. </p><p>Dozens spoke out to have these ordinances shot down.</p><p>People in Seminole County were quick to fight off two proposed ordinances at Tuesday's commissioners meeting.</p><p>Two controversial rental ordinances were voted down.</p><p>One focused on short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, that called for registering your rental with a third party and following other regulations. </p><p>Those who rent out Airbnbs say it's too much. </p><p>"There's many things already in place by the Florida statutes and the different ordinances, that would just be redundant," said Vincent Gerace, Sanford resident.</p><p>The other ordinance was geared toward long-term rentals. </p><p>It called for more fees, inspections, registering the rental and handing over information for every person who lives in the home. </p><p>That raised privacy concerns.</p><p>"The biggest risk being some sort of misuse of the information," said Andre Klass, Sanford resident.</p><p>Board Chair Brenda Carey voted against the ordinances. </p><p>"Just another layer of bureaucracy that I don't think we need," Carey said.</p><p>She says it was brought up by another commissioner because "if there was a registration and something happened, then we would know who to contact."</p><p>The vote has realtors and those who rent out homes now breathing a sigh of relief.</p><p>"I feel really good. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis signs health, hemp, hazing bills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed 15 bills, including health-care priorities of House Speaker Jose Oliva, a plan to kick-start a hemp industry in Florida and an effort to prevent college hazing deaths.</p><p>The health-care bills included a measure (HB 21) that will eliminate the long-controversial “certificate of need” regulatory process for new hospitals and certain hospital services. Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, championed the bill, arguing that it will lead to a more free-market approach to health care.</p><p>Under the so-called CON process, hospitals have needed state approval before they can build facilities or add what are known as “tertiary” services. That has frequently led to legal battles in the industry over whether hospitals should be built.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/high-schoolers-sent-cube-satellite-into-space-aboard-falcon-heavy" title="High-schoolers sent cube satellite into space aboard Falcon Heavy" data-articleId="414734028" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>High-schoolers sent cube satellite into space aboard Falcon Heavy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They're student scientists and engineers, and their project is in space right now.</p><p>Tuesday's early-morning SpaceX launch was the thrill of a lifetime.</p><p>Now, the students are waiting for information about the journey.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/first-responders-warn-people-about-dangerous-temperatures" title="First responders warn people about dangerous temperatures" data-articleId="414732512" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_0_7442745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_0_7442745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_0_7442745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_0_7442745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_0_7442745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First responders warn people about dangerous temperatures</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As firefighters from Orange County Station 41 suited up for calls Tuesday, they packed a bit extra water and prepared for a much hotter fight than even they often deal with.</p><p>Heat indexes in Central Florida hit the 106-degree range Tuesday, even going higher for some. </p><p>Leaders at Orange County Fire Rescue said they had already seen the shock of the heat on some of the calls they were responding to.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > 