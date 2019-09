- SeaWorld is offering free admission to travelers affected by the Thomas Cook closure.

Stranded travelers who show proof of booking with the company will get a single day of admission now through Sept. 30.

In a news release SeaWorld Orlando President Kyle Miller said, "We're pleased that this free offer lets stranded families and friends enjoy a day together. "From our newest immersive experience Sesame Street Land, to exciting ride experiences like Mako to some of the world's most inspiring animal encounters, SeaWorld Orlando has something for every member of the family."

Call 407-545-5550 for additional information.