- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Officials are looking for Jenna Gregory, 16, who was last seen on May 17 in Deltona.

Authorities say they believe she may still be in the local area or she may have traveled north to Palm Coast.

Anyone with information about Jenna is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 1-386-943-8276.