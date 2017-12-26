Search for hit-and-run driver who killed 12-year-old boy

Posted: Dec 26 2017 10:10PM EST

Updated: Dec 26 2017 10:36PM EST

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who hit and killed a 12-year-old boy in Orange County.

It happened Tuesday at around 7:15 p.m. on International Drive, near Westwood Boulevard.

Troopers say the boy was riding bikes with a couple of other people when he was hit.

Investigators say the boy was not in a crosswalk when the driver of a Ford Focus ran into him.

The boy later died at the hospital.

Troopers say the driver abandoned the car and ran away.

