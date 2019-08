- Officials in Orange County want to make sure drivers are prepared for the start of school on Monday.

On Friday, bus drivers were out on the road, practicing their routes, getting ready.

Drivers should remember that it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus.

And starting this year, it is also illegal to be on your phone while in a school zone.

Parents should also talk to their kids about how to be safe at the bus stop.

The Florida Highway Patrol has a few tips:

1.) Children should never sit on the road or curb while waiting for the bus.

2.) Make sure your children know the bus driver's name and bus number.

3.) Tell children to never speak to strangers or get in the car with strangers.

4.) Children should always look both ways before crossing the street at a crosswalk.