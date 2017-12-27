Sanford police investigate deadly shooting

Posted: Dec 27 2017 04:54AM EST

SANFORD, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - One person is dead after a shooting in Seminole County.

Sanford Police was called to the area of Terry Lane and Scott Drive around midnight for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers located one victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim died on scene.

Investigators are actively working on all leads.

A suspect description was not immediately released by authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sanford Police Department.

