Sanford police investigate deadly shooting
SANFORD, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - One person is dead after a shooting in Seminole County.
Sanford Police was called to the area of Terry Lane and Scott Drive around midnight for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival officers located one victim with a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim died on scene.
Investigators are actively working on all leads.
A suspect description was not immediately released by authorities.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sanford Police Department.