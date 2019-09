- Sanford-based Air Unlimited said it has been overwhelmed with the amount of support it has received from the community in its humanitarian flights to the Abaco Islands.

The airline has been collecting supplies at their hangar on the east side of the Sanford Airport since Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island.

“Between volunteers, donations that you can see, the funds that we’ve received for fuel expense... it’s been amazing,” said Melissa Manchester, who works with the airline.

Pilots in Central Florida have also stepped in donating their time and planes to get the supplies to the island.

Volunteers are also stepping in to sort and package the items.

Donations range from water, canned food to grills to make sure those affected have a way to eat.

“Non-perishable foods, medical supplies, tents, tarps, hammers, nails,” said Manchester, describing the most needed items.

The airline has been collecting money donations through its GoFundMe page for fuel.

Donations are being accepted 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, at their facility on the east side of the Sanford Airport.

Click HERE to learn more.