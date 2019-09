- The signs that a storm is coming are everywhere in Brevard County.

Businesses and homes across the county are boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

On Merritt Island, a U-Haul facility is using its rental trucks to barricade the building.

As you drive on the island, you can hear the droning of power tool being used to board up windows and doors.

Over at the county's emergency operations center, officials are on what is known as "Level 1 Activation".

According to EOC spokesman Don Walker, that means, "All hands on deck".

Staff are working 12-hour shifts, around the clock, until the storm passes.

Across the county, 13 shelters have opened for those who need to evacuate to seek shelter from the storm.

To find out more about the shelters, go to www.facebook.com/brevardEOC.