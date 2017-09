Due to continuous coverage of Hurricane Irma on WOFL FOX 35, all of today's NFL action has been moved to WRBW My65. Viewers in the Ocala-Gainesville market can watch the game on WOGX 51.2

If you are a cable subscriber, check these following listings: Spectrum & Prism – 1065 HD or 5 SD; Comcast Xfinity – 436 HD or 15 SD; Century Link – channel 5; Uverse – 1005 HD or 5 SD; Gainesville Cox -- 112. Direct TV channel 65.