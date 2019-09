- Florida’s Health Department says the ocean off Brevard County could have some level of contamination in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials say that is not unusual after a hurricane, but many people are ignoring the issue or didn't realize the warning is in effect.

The health department says tests were being conducted Monday.

The results of those tests will be known Tuesday or Wednesday.

Some elected leaders on the space coast told the News Station they had no idea the warning was in effect.

Two officials said the health department and the county should have posted signs to give the red flag flying at Brevard County beaches context.

Officials say people are wrongly assuming the red flag is for the waves or rip currents.

The health department says until the results are in, its warning stands.