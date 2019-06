- It was a very unusual day in court, just as the jury was hearing some of the most important testimony in the murder trial of Scott Nelson.

Nelson is on trial for the kidnap and murder of Jennifer Fulford.

As the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties was giving testimony in the case against Nelson, the power went out in the courtroom for about 40 minutes.

When the lights came back on, the elevators stayed offline for more than an hour.

"One moment, members of the jury," said Judge Keith White, "I thought all systems were functioning, but apparently the elevators are still not functioning."

Then, about 20 minutes later, Judge White said he thought he smelled smoke.

Orlando firefighters marched into court to make sure there was no danger.

Despite this, testimony continued through the day at the court, including graphic testimony from the medical examiner about how Jennifer Fulford died, after prosecutors say Nelson kidnapped and murdered her in September 2017.

Along with the medical examiner, jurors also heard testimony from a Lynx bus driver, and a crime scene investigator who described the condition of Fulford's body when they found her.