Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night as it nears Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. advisory, Dorian is located near Barbados. It is moving towards the west-northwest near 14 miles per hour. This motion will continue throughout Tuesday, with a turn toward the northwest expected Wednesday.

They forecasted that the storm would be near the Windward Islands tonight, as it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is expected to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night.