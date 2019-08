- Titusville police are searching for a gunman after a man was found dead in the road behind an apartment complex.

Officers were called to South Park Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the victim is in his 20s, but have not released his name.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Titusville police, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.