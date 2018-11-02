Police investigate deadly shooting in Orlando
Orlando police say that one man died and another woman was injured after an early morning shooting.
Police say that an officer on patrol overheard gunshots around 1:15 am Friday near Wells Street.
When the officer arrived on scene, they found a male victim who was already dead, and a female victim who was rushed to the hospital.
Her injuries are not considered life threatening, according to police.
Officers were able to get a vehicle description from people at the scene and spotted a vehicle that matched its description nearby.
When they tried to stop that vehicle, it drove off, and there was a short pursuit that ended on Grove Avenue.
Two people jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but were eventually caught with the help of a K9 unit.
Police are questioning them to see if they are connected to the shooting.