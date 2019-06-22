< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DeSantis' spending budget"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/wekiva-springs-state-park-to-receive-1-million-from-gov-desantis-spending-budget">Wekiva Springs State Park to receive $1 million from Gov. DeSantis' spending budget</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/extreme-heat-takes-over-the-weekend-in-central-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/weather%20for%20web_1561223001165.png_7432947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Extreme heat! Heat indices to reach over 100 degrees in Central Florida"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/extreme-heat-takes-over-the-weekend-in-central-florida">Extreme heat! Heat indices to reach over 100 degrees in Central Florida</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/teen-accused-of-dragging-florida-trooper-with-car-denied-bond"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/christopher%20lewis_1561057905069.png_7425673_ver1.0_640_360_1561111676945.jpg_7428992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Teen accused of dragging Florida trooper with car denied bond"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/teen-accused-of-dragging-florida-trooper-with-car-denied-bond">Teen accused of dragging Florida trooper with car denied bond</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/home/after-husband-s-domestic-violence-arrest-wife-arrested-for-taking-his-guns-to-police"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="After husband's domestic violence arrest, wife arrested for taking his guns to police"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/home/after-husband-s-domestic-violence-arrest-wife-arrested-for-taking-his-guns-to-police">After husband's domestic violence arrest, wife arrested for taking his guns to police</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/wekiva-springs-state-park-to-receive-1-million-from-gov-desantis-spending-budget">Wekiva Springs State Park to receive $1 million from Gov. DeSantis' spending budget</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/extreme-heat-takes-over-the-weekend-in-central-florida">Extreme heat! class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414185304" class="mod-wrapper Police: Florida couple beat, used stun gun on adopted kids addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/police-florida-couple-beat-used-stun-gun-on-adopted-kids-1" addthis:title="Police: Florida couple beat, used stun gun on adopted kids"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414185304.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414185304");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414185304-414184779"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414185304-414184779" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/abusive_1561225323271_7432954_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 01:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414185304" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Police say a couple in northern Florida routinely beat and shocked their two adopted children with what appears to be stun guns.</p> <p>The Gainesville Sun reports that the children were also malnourished and described being fed only bread and water and occasional scraps. The two children fled from the couple's care last week and a concerned resident contacted police. The children are 8 and 10 years old.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/florida-man-wore-werewolf-mask-used-shock-collar-to-abuse-2-year-old-police-say"><strong>RELATED: Man accused of wearing werewolf mask, using shock collar to abuse 2-year-old, hangs self in jail</strong></a></p> <p>A Gainesville Police Department report says a medical exam revealed severe scarring, bruising and disfigurement on both children.</p> <p>Twenty-nine year-old Samuel Hollie and 32-year-old Brandi Hollie were charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of child neglect. They are each being held on $300,000 bond.</p> <p>An attorney representing them did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) More Home Stories DeSantis' spending budget" data-articleId="414176883" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Funding_for_Wekiva_Springs_State_Park_0_7432628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Funding_for_Wekiva_Springs_State_Park_0_7432628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Funding_for_Wekiva_Springs_State_Park_0_7432628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Funding_for_Wekiva_Springs_State_Park_0_7432628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Funding_for_Wekiva_Springs_State_Park_0_7432628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wekiva Springs State Park to receive $1 million from Gov. DeSantis' spending budget</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 11:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Local officials are happy that they’ve secured $1 million to reduce traffic into Wekiva Springs State Park. Cars were lined up, bumper to bumper, at the gate waiting to get into the park, Saturday morning.</p><p>“Look at it - it's getting backed-up already!” said Edwin Meagher, who was in line to enter.</p><p>People said they sometimes waited in line for more than an hour to get into the park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-found-on-side-of-the-road-in-titusville" title="Body found on side of the road in Titusville" data-articleId="414186536" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body found on side of the road in Titusville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Trezza, FOX 35 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 01:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police blocked off part of South Street where a body was found on the side of the road, Saturday morning.</p><p>“It's under investigation. It was an adult male, we can confirm that,” said Titusville Police spokeswoman Amy Matthews.</p><p>Titusville Police said a man walking his dog found the body in a drainage ditch around 8:30 in the morning. Matthews said they're still gathering all the facts about what happened.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/extreme-heat-takes-over-the-weekend-in-central-florida" title="Extreme heat! Heat indices to reach over 100 degrees in Central Florida" data-articleId="414182955" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Weather_report__June_22__2019_0_7432568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Weather_report__June_22__2019_0_7432568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Weather_report__June_22__2019_0_7432568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Weather_report__June_22__2019_0_7432568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Weather_report__June_22__2019_0_7432568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weather report: June 22, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Extreme heat! Featured Videos DeSantis' spending budget</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/extreme-heat-takes-over-the-weekend-in-central-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/weather%20for%20web_1561223001165.png_7432947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather for web_1561223001165.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Extreme heat! Heat indices to reach over 100 degrees in Central Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-accused-of-dragging-florida-trooper-with-car-denied-bond"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/christopher%20lewis_1561057905069.png_7425673_ver1.0_640_360_1561111676945.jpg_7428992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="christopher lewis_1561057905069.png_7425673_ver1.0_640_360_1561111676945.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen accused of dragging Florida trooper with car denied bond</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/after-husband-s-domestic-violence-arrest-wife-arrested-for-taking-his-guns-to-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_20190622022959-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After husband's domestic violence arrest, wife arrested for taking his guns to police</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dad-s-tattoo-matches-son-s-life-saving-heart-surgery-scar-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dad's tattoo matches son's life-saving heart surgery scar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/7-dead-3-hurt-in-fiery-crash-between-truck-motorcycles-in-new-hampshire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck in New Hampshire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/single-mom-with-terminal-cancer-makes-heartbreaking-summer-bucket-list-with-sons" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Sarah-Carew-SWNS_1561231308250_7432852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Sarah-Carew-SWNS_1561231308250_7432852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Sarah-Carew-SWNS_1561231308250_7432852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Sarah-Carew-SWNS_1561231308250_7432852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/Sarah-Carew-SWNS_1561231308250_7432852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sarah&#x20;Carew&#x20;with&#x20;hers&#x20;sons&#x20;Reece&#x2c;&#x20;left&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Leon&#x2c;&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;written&#x20;a&#x20;heartbreaking&#x20;bucket&#x20;list&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;the&#x20;most&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;remaining&#x20;time&#x20;with&#x20;her&#x20;children&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;SWNS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Single mom with terminal cancer makes heartbreaking summer bucket list with sons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/another-horse-dies-while-training-at-santa-anita-30th-death-of-the-racing-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/29_horse_deaths_at_Santa_Anita_Park_sinc_0_7380808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Another horse dies while training at Santa Anita; 30th death of the racing season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dad-s-tattoo-matches-son-s-life-saving-heart-surgery-scar" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/photoioo_1561232401856_7432999_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dad's tattoo matches son's life-saving heart surgery scar</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 