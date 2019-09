- The Florida Department of Transportation wants to advise drivers about nightly detours happening this week on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Lake Mary.

The detours will begin Monday from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each night.

Officials say the detours are necessary for drainage work on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, which includes installing a large storm drain pipe.

During the detour, contractors will close the stretch of road in phases.

The first phase of construction will divert northbound traffic on Ronald Reagan Boulevard east through Silkwood Court back to northbound U.S. 17/92. The second phase of construction will detour southbound drivers on Ronald Regan Boulevard to southbound U.S. 17-92 and then west on Silkwood Court to the southbound lanes on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

The work is part of a project to widen U.S. 17/92 from four to six lanes from Shepard Road to Lake Mary Boulevard.