mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414730345" data-article-version="1.0">Orlando shatters energy consumption amid scorching heat</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414730345" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Orlando shatters energy consumption amid scorching heat&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/orlando-shatters-energy-consumption-amid-scorching-heat" data-title="Orlando shatters energy consumption amid scorching heat" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/orlando-shatters-energy-consumption-amid-scorching-heat" addthis:title="Orlando shatters energy consumption amid scorching heat"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414730345.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414730345");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414730345_414687415_148014"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="414687415" data-video-posted-date="Jun 25 2019 05:12PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_0_7442745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Dangerous summer heat across Florida</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="414713167" data-video-posted-date="Jun 25 2019 06:51PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Summer_energy_saving_tips_0_7442971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Summer energy saving tips</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414730345_414687415_148014";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414687415","video":"578085","title":"Dangerous%20summer%20heat%20across%20Florida","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FDangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_0_7442745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FDangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_578085_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656105123%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1wg2Ra4K8S0jsGBfPP0LKDXpulk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Forlando-shatters-energy-consumption-amid-scorching-heat"}},"createDate":"Jun 25 2019 05:12PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]},{"id":"414713167","video":"578154","title":"Summer%20energy%20saving%20tips","caption":"Summer%20energy%20saving%20tips","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FSummer_energy_saving_tips_0_7442971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FSummer_energy_saving_tips_578154_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656111087%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dw7LCgjkkeYH_82xucb6iNUkq8hk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Forlando-shatters-energy-consumption-amid-scorching-heat"}},"createDate":"Jun 25 2019 06:51PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414730345_414687415_148014",video:"578085",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_0_7442745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/25/Dangerous_summer_heat_across_Florida_578085_1800.mp4?Expires=1656105123&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1wg2Ra4K8S0jsGBfPP0LKDXpulk",eventLabel:"Summer%20energy%20saving%20tips-414687415",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Forlando-shatters-energy-consumption-amid-scorching-heat"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414730345"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:12PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414730345" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414730345-414729428"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414730345-414729428" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/thermostat_1561509416993_7443965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414730345" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A record-breaking Monday followed by a record-shattering Tuesday.</p><p>The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) said electricity demand on its system hit two all-time highs this week as temperatures soared outside.</p><p>On Monday evening, the company recorded an output of 1233 megawatts in the Orlando area.</p><p>Then, just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, The News Station was in the OUC control room as its board hit 1245 megawatts for the first time - ever.</p><p>And, officials in the room said there was potential it could go higher.</p><p>For context, people in the control room said their average demand on a summer day in Orlando is in the 1190-1200 range.</p><p>"You're seeing it right now, in real time, the highest numbers we've ever seen in our company's 96-year history," said OUC Spokesman Tim Trudell.</p><p>Trudell said the high numbers aren't a concern for OUC in terms of operations. </p><p>He said their systems are designed to handle that kind of power demand, and their technicians are trained to handle it as well.</p><p>They are a bit worried about their customers though.</p><p>Trudell said those high numbers mean high numbers on customers' energy bills next month.</p><p>"We don't want them to get sticker shock when they see their bill at the end of the month," he said. "They may not be thinking. They're just thinking, 'Oh, it's extremely hot outside. I need to crank that thermostat down.' But doing that really translates to some high energy bills."</p><p>OUC passed along the following recommendations to soften the blow of the heatwave on your bill:</p><p><br> • Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, although some customers may need to keep the temperature a little cooler. Each degree you raise the thermostat above 78 degrees will save between 6 to 8 percent on the cooling portion of your bill.</p><p>• Replace air filters monthly or as recommended by the manufacturer.</p><p>• Use shades, drapes and blinds to keep the sun and heat out, especially on the east and west windows.</p><p>• Use ceiling fans to feel cooler, but turn them off when you leave the room. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/high-schoolers-sent-cube-satellite-into-space-aboard-falcon-heavy" title="High-schoolers sent cube satellite into space aboard Falcon Heavy" data-articleId="414734028" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Device_designed_by_high_schoolers_goes_t_0_7443023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>High-schoolers sent cube satellite into space aboard Falcon Heavy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They're student scientists and engineers, and their project is in space right now.</p><p>Tuesday's early-morning SpaceX launch was the thrill of a lifetime.</p><p>Now, the students are waiting for information about the journey.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/first-responders-warn-people-about-dangerous-temperatures" title="First responders warn people about dangerous temperatures" data-articleId="414732512" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Summer_energy_saving_tips_0_7442971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Summer_energy_saving_tips_0_7442971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Summer_energy_saving_tips_0_7442971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Summer_energy_saving_tips_0_7442971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Summer_energy_saving_tips_0_7442971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Summer energy saving tips" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First responders warn people about dangerous temperatures</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As firefighters from Orange County Station 41 suited up for calls Tuesday, they packed a bit extra water and prepared for a much hotter fight than even they often deal with.</p><p>Heat indexes in Central Florida hit the 106-degree range Tuesday, even going higher for some. </p><p>Leaders at Orange County Fire Rescue said they had already seen the shock of the heat on some of the calls they were responding to.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/power-outage-halts-scott-nelson-murder-trial" title="Power outage halts Scott Nelson murder trial" data-articleId="414731258" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Power_goes_out_during_Scott_Nelson_trial_0_7443013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Power_goes_out_during_Scott_Nelson_trial_0_7443013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Power_goes_out_during_Scott_Nelson_trial_0_7443013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Power_goes_out_during_Scott_Nelson_trial_0_7443013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Power_goes_out_during_Scott_Nelson_trial_0_7443013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Power outage halts Scott Nelson murder trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a very unusual day in court, just as the jury was hearing some of the most important testimony in the murder trial of Scott Nelson. </p><p>Nelson is on trial for the kidnap and murder of Jennifer Fulford. </p><p>As the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties was giving testimony in the case against Nelson, the power went out in the courtroom for about 40 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a 