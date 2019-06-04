< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orlando's Lake Lorna Doone Park is getting a makeover 04 2019 06:01PM Posted Jun 04 2019 06:08PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 06:01PM EDT https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/lake%20lorna%20doone%20park%20gets%20makeover_1559686069504.jpg_7351498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/lake%20lorna%20doone%20park%20gets%20makeover_1559686069504.jpg_7351498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410802047" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. said.

Soon, there will be a park for everyone to enjoy and make many more memories.

"This is a historic park and you heard people talk about playing here as a child, people that are now 40, 50 and 60 years old," Mayor Dyer said.

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill hopes the project will be a reminder of the city's commitment to improving neighborhoods for everyone.

"This shows the commitment to the community, that as we continue to build buildings here in District 5, do improvements at Camping World Stadium, that we haven't forgotten them also," Commissioner Hill said. 

The project expected to be completed by June of next year. More Home Stories Volusia County adds off-beach parking in New Smyrna Beach Posted Jun 04 2019 06:10PM EDT

A plan to add almost a dozen off-beach parking spaces to New Smyrna Beach will move forward despite outcry from neighbors.

The Volusia County Council voted 4-3, Tuesday, to add a small, 11-space concrete parking lot on 16th Avenue at Hill Street. 

The lot will go in a long-closed beach access ramp. Osceola County to pay up to $200K for landfill water testing Posted Jun 04 2019 06:06PM EDT Osceola County commissioners voted to spend up to $200,000 to hire a firm to inspect groundwater around the controversial J.E.D. Landfill. 

The specialty waste facility near St. Cloud has been accepting coal ash from Puerto Rico for weeks with permission from the county, but the outcry from residents has been deafening.

"We're the ones who have to live with it and pay the price. We're the ones who are going to get sick, so no, we're not going to go away," said Mikala Well, a concerned resident. Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 04 2019 03:25PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 04:11PM EDT

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday the arrest of the school resource officer who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day a gunman killed 17 people.

FDLE said former Broward Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson , 56, was arrested and charged with seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury. According to the Associated Press, State Attorney Mike Satz said the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. 