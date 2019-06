- The Orlando Police Department needs the public's help to find a masked robbery suspect.

Officers released surveillance photos and video of two men attacking a man inside his home.

Officials say the unmasked suspect has been identified as Jaqyoune Adams and has already been charged in the robbery.

Investigators say he is currently in the Volusia County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police say the man pictured with the mask on is believed to be friends with the other suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.