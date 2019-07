- Orlando Police are looking into the death of a man found shot outside a convenience store late Sunday night.

According to a police watch commander, officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of South Kirkman Road found a man down around 10:45 Sunday evening. That location is a combination 7-11 and Mobile Gas Station. Arriving officers immediately started CPR on the victim before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they interviewed witnesses, but due to the sensitive nature of the investigation they are not releasing further information at this time.