Authorities put out special dumpsters to prevent burglaries during holiday season.

Operation Safe Disposal encourages residents to avoid theft by not placing boxes from the holiday gifts at the curb following Christmas.

Here is a list of where you can bring your boxes:

Brevard County (available from December 15 - January 15)

Palm Bay City Hall, 120 Malabar Road, Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay Police Substation, 1575 Main Street, Palm Bay, FL

Orange County

Section 1, 1111 North Rock Springs Road, Apopka, FL

Sector 2, 11000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL

St. Luke's, 4851 South Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL

Winn-Dixie, 11957 South Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL

Target, 2155 Town Center Boulevard, Orlando, FL

Seminole County (available from December 23 - January 8)

J. Douglas Williams - Lake Mary YMCA, 665 Longwood Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary, FL

Seminole County Sheriff's Office East Region Office, 1225 East Broadway Street, Oviedo, FL

Seminole County Sheriff's Office South Region, 120 W. Pineview Street, Altamonte Springs, FL