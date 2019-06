- It’s only been open for less than a month, but Full Sail University’s new esports arena is already getting major league exposure.

The NBA announced Monday that its NBA2K pro video gaming league will hold its final tournament of the year at Full Sail’s new 'Fortress' gaming arena.

The event will take place June 13-15.

The tournament, dubbed 'The Ticket,' is the league’s third of the season and will award an automatic playoffs spot to one of the teams in the league, possibly Orlando’s own Magic gaming team.

According to the NBA2K League, last year’s winner went on to win the league’s inaugural season championship.

The tournament is a major grab for Full Sail.

School leaders say The Fortress is the largest collegiate Esports arena in the country and they hoped to open it up to the growing professional Esports scene in Central Florida.

"It's a great place to be able to debut this building. It's a great relationship. It's a game that's easy to understand,” said Josh Mora, Full Sail Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships.

According to the NBA2K League, fans can attend The Ticket at The Fortress by purchasing single-day tickets for $20, or a full three-day tournament package for $30.

Full Sail University students can receive 50 percent off with a valid college ID.

Tickets will go on sale at NBA2KLeague.com this week.