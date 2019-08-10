The buyback event was a huge success for the department, even causing them to stop accepting firearms at one point.
In another Facebook post, the department said residents donated funds to keep the event going, saying "Every unwanted gun turned in is one less that can be stolen or used in a crime."
Gainesville police officials say the collected guns will be checked to see if they are stolen and will also be processed to see if they were used in a crime. The weapons will then be transferred to the sheriff's office for disposal.
Posted Aug 10 2019 10:41AM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 03:40PM EDT
A Winter Park man was arrested for making threats on Facebook toward Walmart.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Richard Clayton, 26, was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail Friday evening.
Authorities say on August 6, Clayton threatened to kill or do bodily harm when he posted, "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week."
Posted Aug 10 2019 09:31AM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 09:47AM EDT
Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein , who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found dead early Saturday morning inside his Manhattan jail cell.
The 66-year-old Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City weeks after he was arrested of multiple child sex-trafficking charges, sources confirmed to Fox News .
An FDNY source told Fox News that he was transported out of the prison around 6:30 a.m. to a downtown hospital, where he was dead on arrival.
Posted Aug 09 2019 11:37PM EDT
School starts next week for Volusia County Public Schools, and some school bus drivers just received tablets to make sure your kids are where they're supposed to be.
The game-changing new technology is driving safety forward. Walking on the bus, students will type their ID on a pad and then, "it would tell me what bus, bus number and route number."
It's been seven years since the students started entering their IDs once they got on or off the bus, but now all that information transfers to the tablet.