- An Atlanta-based developer wants to build a massive facility in Deltona, but the company behind it remains a mystery.

According to city documents, Seefried Industrial Properties is asking the city to rezone 85 acres between Interstate 4 and Normandy Boulevard, south of Graves Avenue. City officials said they are unable to say who the company is, citing a non-disclosure agreement. Still, there is plenty of speculation from neighbors.

"Just that they're building some big facility. It's gonna be 24 hours, some sort of shipping facility," said John Pike, who lives near the lot.

A staff report shows a proposal for a more than 1-million-square-foot facility, saying it could be used for distribution, logistics and light manufacturing.

"They're right by the highway, so whatever they're doing, they're gonna be in and out on the highway. It sounds like it's just a logistics center," said Pike.

Project Normandy, as it's being nicknamed, would feature, "numerous cargo bays, ample drive aisles needed to accommodate logistically-oriented truck ingress and egress, and separated parking for trucks and employees," according to the staff report.

The documents also mention that it would likely operate 24 hours under two shifts, saying it would bring numerous jobs. Jobs that Pike says are much-needed in the city.

"Moving up here I realized that if you want to get a good job you typically have to go to the coast or back to Orlando," he said.

Some neighbors told the News Station they worry about possible traffic congestion. It's a point noted in the proposal -- saying heavy truck traffic would be channeled to I-14 and State Road 472.

The city's planning and zoning board is scheduled to discuss "Project Normandy" at a meeting Wednesday night. City commissioners would be tasked to make the final rezoning approval.