- A U.S. marshal's task force fatally shot a fugitive outside a South Florida mosque on Friday afternoon.

A deputy marshal and officers from the Fort Lauderdale and Plantation police departments confronted the man in the parking lot of the Masjid Al-Iman Mosque.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Hamid Ould-Rouis, got out of his car with a gun and the deputy marshal and officers opened fire, according to authorities. Ould-Rouis died at the scene. No one from law enforcement was injured.

Ould-Rouis was wanted for attempted murder in a knife attack in Osceola County early Thursday morning. Authorities say he entered a Kissimmee home around 3:30 a.m. before beating up a man and stabbing a woman nearly to death. The woman remains in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Council on American Islamic Relations spokesman Wilfredo Ruiz said the man wasn't known to the mosque members.

