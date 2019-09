- The Marion County Sheriff's Office now has a new prescription drug drop-off box program for people to safely dispose of unwanted or unused medication all year long.

Officials say the goal is to fight the local, state and national opioid crisis.

With funds from Advent Health and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County, a drop-off box will be placed at each of the district's offices, as well as the Belleview Police Department.

People can drop off unwanted or unused medications from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sheriff's office evidence division will collect the prescriptions and properly dispose of them.