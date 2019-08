- A DeLand man has died, after Volusia County deputies say he got out of a moving truck and fell onto the ground.

The man has been identified as Nicholas Hendershot, 25.

Deputies say Hendershot's cousin picked him up from a bar in DeLand to drive him home.

The driver said Hendershot was intoxicated, and when they arrived in the neighborhood, Hendershot exited the truck while it was still moving.

Deputies say Hendershot was taken to AdventHealth DeLand, where he was pronounced dead.