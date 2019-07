- A man is in critical condition after officials say he was struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach.

The City of Clearwater says the man in his 40s was directly hit by lightning and went into cardiac arrest.

Officials say seven other people were affected.

They say the people involved were in the beach area behind Frenchy's Rockaway when it happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say beachgoers should take cover and go to a safe place when lightning and thunder are happening.