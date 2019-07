- The man accused of dragging a Seminole County deputy who clung on to his car was denied bond on Monday.

The incident started as a traffic stop for window tints that were too dark.

According to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, suspect Rocky Rudolph became aggressive after the deputy smelled marijuana in the car.

Dashcam and bodycam video shows Rudolph accelerating his car with the deputy still hanging onto the window for hundreds of feet.



The deputy fell off the car right before Rudolph got onto Interstate 4.

Rudolph's family was in court for his first appearance.

His daughter told The News Station that her father took off because he was scared. She also feels her dad was being judged because of his criminal history.

Rudolph has been convicted of multiple felonies, including attempting to elude law enforcement.

"Everybody has a past, but my dad is a good dad. He do what he has to for his kids," she said. "Why did your attitude change toward my dad? Cause you went and looked up his record and seen that he was a convicted felon?"

That daughter is the person deputies say picked Rudolph up while he was on the run. She says she did not know about the situation until after she picked her father up and saw he was shot in the leg.

She is not being charged with anything.

Sheriff Lemma called the deputy a hero.

Deputy Aaron Blais is recovering at home with family and is expected to be OK.