- Flagler and Volusia County deputies teamed up on Saturday to arrest a carjacking suspect accused of stealing a mail truck.

Officials say the truck was stolen out of Volusia County, but the chase ended in Flagler.

Flagler County deputies say they spotted the truck on I-95 and deployed stop sticks.

They say the suspect intentionally swerved and drove the mail truck directly toward one deputy.

Fortunately, the deputy was not hit.

Officials say the suspect then drove to the other side of the road in an attempt to hit another deputy who was also trying to deploy stop sticks.

Deputies say the suspect then lost control of the mail truck and crashed it into a guardrail, causing it to flip over.

Deputies from both agencies were able to take the suspect into custody and take him to the hospital.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jesse Estep, 29.

He faces multiple charged in both Flagler and Volusia Counties.

Federal charges may also be pending.