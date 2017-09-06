Local schools closed in preparation

- Marion, Volusia, and Osceola County are closing their schools on Friday, September 8th, and Monday, September 11th.

Seminole County schools will be open on Thursday, September 7th and Friday, September 8th. Schools will be closed on Monday, September 11th.

Polk County schools will also be closed on Friday, September 8th.

Brevard Public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8, due to Hurricane Irma and will remain closed until further notice.

Orange County public schools will be open on Friday. Cancellations will begin Friday with after-school activities/weekend activities.

Sumter County schools will have early dismissal on Friday, September 8th.

Lake County schools will have early dismissal on Friday, September 8th and be closed on Monday, September 11th.

Flagler County schools will be closed on Friday, September 8th and Monday, September 11th.

Orangewood Christian School in Maitland will be CLOSED Friday, September 8th and Monday, September 11th.