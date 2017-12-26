TSA agents locate gun in carry-on luggage at OIA

- TSA agents found a gun in a traveler's bag at the security checkpoint at Orlando International Airport.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 5:44 a.m.

Orlando Police said there was a gun found in a carry-on bag at the TSA security checkpoint.

The person with the gun has a valid Florida concealed weapons license and charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a place prohibited by law will be filed, according to police.

The incident caused a long back-up at the checkpoint during the holiday rush.