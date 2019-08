- Images of protestors on the streets of Puerto Rico is what moved Frances Santiago to fly her territory’s flag outside her Kissimmee home.

The Army veteran spent 15 years as a medic, serving two tours in Iraq.

“I have family there, my mom, my dad, my brother, everybody is there and it was just in support of what was happening there,” said Frances Santiago, a Rolling Hills Estates resident. “I served my country. I’m proud to be an American.”

But, Santiago feels her freedoms are being stripped away by her community homeowners' association, after she received a letter asking her to take down the flag or face a fine.

Santiago’s husband, Efrain, feels they are being targeted because of the type of flag.

“I feel like I’m being discriminated against, my wife and family are being discriminated against,” Efrain Santiago said.

But in an email, the HOA explained it only allows U.S. flags, including those for fallen military or first responders, as well as sports flags on the day of the sporting event.

However, in the HOA guide, it doesn't get that specific, only saying the board needs to approve of any flag that flies in the neighborhood.

The couple is asking for the rules to be made clear.

The couple is planning to consult an attorney for advice on how to move forward. The News Station reached out to the Rolling Hills HOA for comment, but have not heard back.