In a video posted to her office's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Ayala cited the Florida Supreme Court decision to reassign cases to another state attorney because of her opposition to the death penalty.
"As a state attorney, those views will not impact the administration of law and I will continue to follow the law, but I also realize that it's time for me to move forward and to continue the pursuit of justice in a different capacity," she said.
She said she still looks forward to finishing out her term as state attorney and that she plans to continue to roll out new policies, initiatives and programs.
FOX 35's Holly Bristow has a one-on-one interview with Ayala on the motiviations behind her decision.
Posted May 29 2019 06:32PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 08:06PM EDT
A question SpaceX and NASA have been reluctant to answer since the explosion of a test crew capsule last month is: Are manned missions to space still going to happen this year? The answer: Yes, they could.
The spirit of competition is even more at play, to see which company will do it first. According to a media release from NASA, SpaceX has crew capsules on standby. Meanwhile, SpaceX's chief competitor, Boeing, is catching up fast.
“It’s still conceivable to see a manned mission this year,” said Space Florida Executive Dale Ketcham.
Posted May 29 2019 06:14PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 07:52PM EDT
University High School’s valedictorian gave her graduation speech on Twitter. That’s the only place she says she could share it, after she says she was told just hours before the ceremony that she was no longer allowed to speak at the ceremony.
“I was completely shocked they would take away this once in a lifetime opportunity for me,” said Kriya Naidu.
Naidu says she’d worked hard for weeks on her speech to make it special for her class while carrying special meaning to her.
Posted May 29 2019 07:00PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 07:47PM EDT
Eddie James is the owner of Chef Eddies soul food restaurant that sits on Church Street, between the Amway Center and the Orlando City soccer stadium.
One would think that’s a great location, but James says the crowds -- especially on game days -- have been gathering at the Church Street District, down the road.
“They are gathering, the bulk, down at Church Street Station and just kind of walking passed us,” said James, “talking to the other business owners, they see the same thing.”