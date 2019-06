- The Florida Department of Transportation has a few I-4 weekend closures that drivers need to know about.

Transportation officials say the right lane on westbound Fairbanks Avenue under I-4 is closing, along with the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp and the westbound I-4 exit ramp.

The continuous closures are scheduled to begin as soon as 10 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and end by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 10.

Officials say the closures are necessary for a waterline installation.

FDOT said in a statement: "Motorists entering eastbound I-4 from Fairbanks Avenue will continue on Fairbanks Avenue, turn right onto Edgewater Drive, turn right onto Lee Road and follow signs to eastbound I-4. Those exiting westbound I-4 to Fairbanks Avenue will continue to the westbound I-4 exit to Princeton Street, turn left onto Princeton Street, turn left onto Mills Avenue and continue to Fairbanks Avenue."

As always, FDOT reminds drivers to maintain a safe speed when driving through work areas.