- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is shifting eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4), from South Street to Lee Road, to its permanent configuration as soon as 5 a.m. on Monday.

Transportation officials say The temporary eastbound I-4 ramp system between Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and Lee Road (State Road 423) will be eliminated, restoring the traditional ramps.

They say drivers should expect additional capacity on the temporary ramp system over the weekend in preparation for the shift.

The eastbound exit to Amelia Street reopens and the eastbound exit to Colonial Drive will no longer require drivers to make a U-turn onto southbound Hughey Avenue.

Officials say with this shift, eight continuous miles of eastbound I-4 (from mile marker 82 to miler marker 90) will be set in their permanent configuration, marking significant completion on this part of the I-4 Ultimate project.

Three nights of closures, beginning as early as 10 p.m. on Friday, are necessary to safely complete the eastbound I-4 shift, according to officials.