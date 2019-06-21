< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. I-4 Ultimate road work over the weekend Posted Jun 21 2019 04:24PM EDT fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414056103.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414056103");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414056103-414055778"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414056103-414055778" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is shifting eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4), from South Street to Lee Road, to its permanent configuration as soon as 5 a.m. on Monday.</p><p>Transportation officials say The temporary eastbound I-4 ramp system between Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and Lee Road (State Road 423) will be eliminated, restoring the traditional ramps. </p><p>They say drivers should expect additional capacity on the temporary ramp system over the weekend in preparation for the shift. </p><p>The eastbound exit to Amelia Street reopens and the eastbound exit to Colonial Drive will no longer require drivers to make a U-turn onto southbound Hughey Avenue.</p><p>Officials say with this shift, eight continuous miles of eastbound I-4 (from mile marker 82 to miler marker 90) will be set in their permanent configuration, marking significant completion on this part of the I-4 Ultimate project. </p><p>Three nights of closures, beginning as early 