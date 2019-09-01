< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426691576" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426691576" data-article-version="1.0">Hurricane Dorian not getting in the way of some Labor Day fun</h1> </header> EDT <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426691576"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 10:52PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426691576-426691551" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - While others are busy preparing for the worst, some people are out having a little bit of fun before Dorian comes to our coast.</p><p>The double red flag is flying on the beach. </p><p>The water is now too rough and dangerous for people to go in. </p><p>But, not even a storm named Dorian could stop people from having one last hurrah over Labor Day weekend.</p><p>In Daytona Beach, some folks have moved past riding the waves of panic brought on by Dorian. They're now just soaking up the last rays they can before the storm comes this way. </p><p>People are doing anything to pass the time, and there has been a lot of time spent preparing and waiting for this hurricane. </p><p>"Maybe tomorrow they'll be panicking again, but tonight, anything goes," said Ocean Deck manager Dave Lloyd.</p><p>Some came to the coast just to see how Dorian would impact it. </p><p>"We just said you know what, let's load up today and come down here and see what it's really like, coastline wise," said Mike Fincher, who lives in Ocala.</p><p>The surf is already affected by the storm, and surfers can feel it. </p><p>"It's just so strong it just as soon as you're in there, it just pushes you. It's nice with the height, but it's a bit difficult with the winds," said Danielle Martin, who's in town visiting from Canada.</p><p>From the beach to the bar, the hurricane party at Ocean Deck had people spending the day letting loose. </p><p>"We've got an evacuation coming on Monday, so I think everybody got tired of the family members and said, 'OK, we're done doing our hurricane stuff. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Hurricane_Dorian_5am_update_Monday_0_7630258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Hurricane_Dorian_5am_update_Monday_0_7630258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Hurricane_Dorian_5am_update_Monday_0_7630258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Hurricane_Dorian_5am_update_Monday_0_7630258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Hurricane_Dorian_5am_update_Monday_0_7630258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hurricane Dorian 5am update Monday" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dorian slows to a crawl battering the Bahamas, Florida remains as a target</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 05:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center has extended hurricane and storm surge watches northward in Florida to the Georgia state line as Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the northern Bahamas.</p><p>As of 5:00 a.m. Monday, the hurricane had weakened slightly, with top sustained winds down to 165 mph. Dorian is "expected to remain a powerful hurricane" over the next few days, with possible fluctuations in intensity.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/7-year-old-boy-is-the-first-reported-hurricane-dorian-related-death" title="7-year-old boy is the first reported Hurricane Dorian-related death" data-articleId="426722206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/bahamas%20photos_1567414720515.png_7630245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/bahamas%20photos_1567414720515.png_7630245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/bahamas%20photos_1567414720515.png_7630245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/bahamas%20photos_1567414720515.png_7630245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/bahamas%20photos_1567414720515.png_7630245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7-year-old boy is the first reported Hurricane Dorian-related death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 7-year-old boy from the Bahamas is reportedly the first death related to the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>According to The Bahama Press, Lachino Mcintosh drowned while his family was trying to relocate them from their home in Abaco. The boy's sister is also reportedly missing, according to a tweet sent out late Sunday by The Bahama Press.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/anxiety-and-impatience-in-long-wait-for-dorian-in-florida" title="Anxiety and impatience in long wait for Dorian in Florida" data-articleId="426709722" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anxiety and impatience in long wait for Dorian in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two days after storm shutters started going up and people waited in long lines for gas and food in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian , the parking lot of a Home Depot a short drive from the beach in central Florida was nearly empty as the sun peeked out behind scattered clouds.</p><p>Mike Lafferty boarded up his house near Vero Beach days ago and was at the store to pick up a few more things. The waiting can be bothersome, but it beats being caught unprepared. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%205am%20update_1567415757150.png_7630309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dorian 5am update_1567415757150.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian slows to a crawl battering the Bahamas, Florida remains as a target</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/residents-in-brevard-county-prepare-for-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/Brevard%20Dorian%20prep_1567394248861.jpg_7630227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Brevard Dorian prep_1567394248861.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Residents in Brevard County prepare for Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/hurricane-dorian-not-getting-in-the-way-of-some-labor-day-fun"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/labor%20day%20hurricane%20dorian%20party-goers_1567393854346.jpg_7630226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="labor day hurricane dorian party-goers_1567393854346.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian not getting in the way of some Labor Day fun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-beachside-mandatory-evacuation-starts-10-am-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/volusia-county-evacuations_1567392119025_7630212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="volusia-county-evacuations_1567392119025.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volusia County beachside mandatory evacuation starts 10 a.m. Monday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%205am%20update_1567415757150.png_7630309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%205am%20update_1567415757150.png_7630309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%205am%20update_1567415757150.png_7630309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%205am%20update_1567415757150.png_7630309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%205am%20update_1567415757150.png_7630309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dorian slows to a crawl battering the Bahamas, Florida remains as a target</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/anxiety-and-impatience-in-long-wait-for-dorian-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/preparing%20hurricane_1567411001206.png_7630198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anxiety and impatience in long wait for Dorian in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/serena-turns-ankle-in-us-open-win-djokovic-quits-his-match" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Serena turns ankle in US Open win; Djokovic quits his match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/indians-pitcher-carrasco-cheered-in-return-from-leukemia-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indians pitcher Carrasco cheered in return from leukemia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jaguars-place-rb-alfred-blue-on-injured-reserve-release-3-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jaguars place RB Alfred Blue on injured reserve, release 3</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 