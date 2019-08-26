< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425714783" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425714783" data-article-version="1.0">Hotel guest accused of threatening mass shooting</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-425714783" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hotel guest accused of threatening mass shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/hotel-guest-accused-of-threatening-mass-shooting" data-title="Hotel guest accused of threatening mass shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/hotel-guest-accused-of-threatening-mass-shooting" addthis:title="Hotel guest accused of threatening mass shooting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425714783.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425714783");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425714783_425698674_137346"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425714783_425698674_137346";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425698674","video":"598707","title":"Man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20to%20shoot%20up%20hotel","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F26%2FMan_accused_of_threatening_to_shoot_up_h_0_7617917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F26%2FMan_accused_of_threatening_to_shoot_up_hotel_598707_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661465080%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DvZTROAs57PWo6_rCzWqEG1DmA-4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Fhotel-guest-accused-of-threatening-mass-shooting"}},"createDate":"Aug 26 2019 06:04PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425714783_425698674_137346",video:"598707",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/Man_accused_of_threatening_to_shoot_up_h_0_7617917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/26/Man_accused_of_threatening_to_shoot_up_hotel_598707_1800.mp4?Expires=1661465080&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=vZTROAs57PWo6_rCzWqEG1DmA-4",eventLabel:"Man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20to%20shoot%20up%20hotel-425698674",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Fhotel-guest-accused-of-threatening-mass-shooting"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 26 2019 06:58PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 26 2019 06:04PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425714783-425714737" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/man%20accused%20of%20threatening%20hotel%20mass%20shooting_1566860225164.jpg_7618208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425714783" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COCOA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A disgruntled hotel guest sounded off on a vacation review website. Now, police say it's his references to an active shooter paying the property a visit that landed him behind bars.</p> <p>Joseph Lee McKinney, 40, is charged with threatening a mass shooting. </p> <p>He is currently out on bond, back in his home state of Texas. Police say he was staying at the Cocoa Beach Hilton Oceanside before getting on a cruise.</p> <p>Investigators say it started with a review on TripAdvisor, complaining about a hotel employee entering his room, scaring him. He also complained that the hotel food was wet.</p> <p>When someone from Hilton responded to the comment, asking what they could do better next time, he responded in part:</p> <p>"Try to be decent to other human beings because some of us are heavily armed and mentally ill, and on the verge of snapping..."</p> <p>The review prompted management to contact the police, and the hotel also told cops they received an email from McKinney that was threatening in nature.</p> <p>Cocoa Beach police had cops stationed at the hotel in response.</p> <p>McKinney was arrested when he returned from a cruise at Port Canaveral.</p> <p>Police say McKinney told them he’s former military, suffers from PTSD and that other family members talked about that condition as well.</p> <p>McKinney reportedly told police that he posted the comments from his phone, but never had any intention of carrying out any violence.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/10_p_m__update_on_Tropical_Storm_Dorian_0_7618478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/10_p_m__update_on_Tropical_Storm_Dorian_0_7618478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/10_p_m__update_on_Tropical_Storm_Dorian_0_7618478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/10_p_m__update_on_Tropical_Storm_Dorian_0_7618478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/10_p_m__update_on_Tropical_Storm_Dorian_0_7618478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NHC expects Tropical Storm Dorian to be a hurricane by Tuesday night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night as it nears Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.</p><p>According to the National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. advisory, Dorian is located near Barbados. It is moving towards the west-northwest near 14 miles per hour. This motion will continue throughout Tuesday, with a turn toward the northwest expected Wednesday. </p><p>They forecasted that the storm would be near the Windward Islands tonight, as it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is expected to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/city-officials-developer-buying-sanford-orlando-kennel-club" title="City officials: Developer buying Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club" data-articleId="425743330" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/City_officials__Developer_buying_Sanford_0_7618480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/City_officials__Developer_buying_Sanford_0_7618480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/City_officials__Developer_buying_Sanford_0_7618480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/City_officials__Developer_buying_Sanford_0_7618480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/City_officials__Developer_buying_Sanford_0_7618480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City officials: Developer buying Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in Longwood say a developer is buying the Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club on Dog Track Road.</p><p>The mayor of Longwood says the facility is like "beachfront property."</p><p>He says it’s a valuable stretch of real estate in the city. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/leesburg-police-say-social-media-isn-t-the-place-to-report-a-crime" title="Leesburg police say social media isn't the place to report a crime" data-articleId="425739956" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/Leesburg_police__Don_t_use_social_media__0_7618722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/Leesburg_police__Don_t_use_social_media__0_7618722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/Leesburg_police__Don_t_use_social_media__0_7618722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/Leesburg_police__Don_t_use_social_media__0_7618722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/Leesburg_police__Don_t_use_social_media__0_7618722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Leesburg police say social media isn't the place to report a crime</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Are people posting on social media instead of dialing 911?</p><p>On Monday, the Leesburg Police Department sent out this message on Facebook: “We would like to remind everyone that Facebook is not an outlet for official notification to the police department, as it's not monitored 24/7 and not intended for that purpose.”</p><p>“Anytime somebody has investigative leads, or they need to report a crime, or they need assistance from law enforcement - we would ask that they just not contact us via social media, that they would call us at non-emergency or 911 lines,” said Capt. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/city-officials-developer-buying-sanford-orlando-kennel-club"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/SANFORD-ORLANDO%20KENNEL%20CLUB_1566873117994.jpg_7618661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SANFORD-ORLANDO KENNEL CLUB_1566873117994.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>City officials: Developer buying Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/leesburg-police-say-social-media-isn-t-the-place-to-report-a-crime"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LEESBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ON FB_1566872062462.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Leesburg police say social media isn't the place to report a crime</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/orlando-volunteers-prepare-to-help-puerto-rico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="blue tarps in Puerto Rico_1566871146795.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orlando volunteers prepare to help Puerto Rico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/power-outage-at-disney-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DISNEY SPRINGS POWER OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Power outage at Disney Springs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/leesburg-police-say-social-media-isn-t-the-place-to-report-a-crime" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Leesburg police say social media isn't the place to report a crime</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dog-owner-made-up-story-of-slit-throat-duct-taped-mouth-to-get-free-vet-care-investigators-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;&#x40;butlersheriff&#x2f;&#x20;Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog owner made up story of slit throat, duct-taped mouth to get free vet care, investigators say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/orlando-volunteers-prepare-to-help-puerto-rico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando volunteers prepare to help Puerto Rico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/power-outage-at-disney-springs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Power outage at Disney Springs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/reece-whiskerspoon-albus-dumbledog-pet-insurance-company-ranks-top-10-wackiest-pet-names" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;dog&#x20;poses&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;park&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Masrat&#x20;Zahra&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Reece Whiskerspoon, Albus Dumbledog': Pet insurance company ranks top 10 wackiest pet names</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 