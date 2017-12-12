< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gaylord Palms breaks ground on $158M expansion
Posted Jun 18 2019 03:46PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413366423-299813381" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413366423" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>KISSIMMEE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center is expanding.</p><p>On Tuesday, the property celebrated its officials groundbreaking of the $158 million expansion, which will include an additional 302 guest rooms, an enhanced and modern look, and a new tower located near the resort's pools.</p><p>With the additional rooms added, the Gaylord Palms will offer a total of 1,718 guest rooms. More Home Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/President_Trump_re_election_rally_0_7412962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to launch re-election campaign, supporters camp out, traffic expected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All eyes are on Orlando as President Donald Trump is set to arrive on Tuesday ahead of his rally at the Amway Center. The president is in town to kick off his re-election campaign and he's promising his rally will be "record setting."</p><p>Hundreds of people have been waiting in line for the rally to begin since 2:00 a.m. on Monday. That's more than 40 hours before the scheduled event at the Amway Center. Campers have tents, food, blankets and a lot of enthusiasm. </p><p>"It's one of the most important elections we have in history," said Gary Best, who was the first in line around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/fake-uber-driver-gets-30-years-for-sexually-assaulting-teen-1" title="Fake Uber driver gets 30 years for sexually assaulting Florida teen" data-articleId="413338894" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/foust%20for%20web_1560878250094.png_7414063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fake Uber driver gets 30 years for sexually assaulting Florida teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 01:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 01:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida man who pretended to be an Uber driver to sexually assault a college student has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.</p><p>Willie Foust pleaded guilty to sexual battery after the victim testified at his trial.</p><p>The woman was an 18-year-old Florida Gulf Coast University freshman when she summoned an Uber car to take her back to her dorm from a bar during a rainstorm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/florida-effort-to-block-election-hacking-gets-extra-2m" title="Florida effort to block election hacking gets extra $2M" data-articleId="413325390" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida effort to block election hacking gets extra $2M</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida's county elections departments will retain $2.3 million in unspent grant money aimed at stopping cyber-attacks on the state's voting system, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.</p><p>DeSantis announced the unspent money is left over from a $19 million federal grant given last year to combat potential attacks on the Florida's voting system and was supposed to be returned to the state. It will be combined with $2.8 million in state funding currently budgeted.</p><p>The spending comes after it was disclosed last month that the FBI believes Russian hackers breached the voter information files of two of Florida's 67 county election supervisor offices during the 2016 presidential election. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dad-praised-for-taking-daughter-with-autism-to-prom-love-this-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/tori-perl-1-Brian-Quinn-Batavia-Daily-News_1560887678338_7414639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/tori-perl-1-Brian-Quinn-Batavia-Daily-News_1560887678338_7414639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/tori-perl-1-Brian-Quinn-Batavia-Daily-News_1560887678338_7414639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/tori-perl-1-Brian-Quinn-Batavia-Daily-News_1560887678338_7414639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/tori-perl-1-Brian-Quinn-Batavia-Daily-News_1560887678338_7414639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thomas&#x20;Perl&#x20;wanted&#x20;his&#x20;daughter&#x20;Tori&#x2c;&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;to&#x20;experience&#x20;her&#x20;high&#x20;school&#x20;prom&#x20;&#x26;ndash&#x3b;&#x20;a&#x20;milestone&#x20;Thomas&#x20;never&#x20;had&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Brian&#x20;Quinn&#x20;Batavia&#x20;Daily&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dad praised for taking daughter with autism to prom: 'Love this'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/gaylord-palms-breaks-ground-on-158m-expansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/12/construction-fence_1513125081476_4667003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gaylord Palms breaks ground on $158M expansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/officers-purchase-new-pants-for-homeless-man-in-clearwater" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/clearwater%20pd_officers_061819_1560887075656.png_7414488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/clearwater%20pd_officers_061819_1560887075656.png_7414488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/clearwater%20pd_officers_061819_1560887075656.png_7414488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/clearwater%20pd_officers_061819_1560887075656.png_7414488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/clearwater%20pd_officers_061819_1560887075656.png_7414488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officers purchase new pants for homeless man in Clearwater</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/did-puppy-dog-eyes-evolve-because-of-humans-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/GETTY_dog_031319_1552485338044_6886558_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/GETTY_dog_031319_1552485338044_6886558_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/GETTY_dog_031319_1552485338044_6886558_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/GETTY_dog_031319_1552485338044_6886558_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/GETTY_dog_031319_1552485338044_6886558_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Furlong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Did puppy dog eyes evolve because of humans?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/gender-reveal-backfires-when-party-popper-blasts-dad-in-the-crotch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/27/gender%20reveal%20explosion_1543327591021.jpg_6442306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/27/gender%20reveal%20explosion_1543327591021.jpg_6442306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/27/gender%20reveal%20explosion_1543327591021.jpg_6442306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/27/gender%20reveal%20explosion_1543327591021.jpg_6442306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/27/gender%20reveal%20explosion_1543327591021.jpg_6442306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Forest&#x20;Service&#x20;has&#x20;released&#x20;video&#x20;showing&#x20;an&#x20;off-duty&#x20;Border&#x20;Patrol&#x20;agent&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;gender-reveal&#x20;party&#x20;explosion&#x20;that&#x20;caused&#x20;a&#x20;massive&#x20;wildfire&#x20;last&#x20;year&#x20;in&#x20;Arizona&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gender reveal backfires when party popper blasts dad in the crotch</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 