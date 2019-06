- The Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center is expanding.

On Tuesday, the property celebrated its officials groundbreaking of the $158 million expansion, which will include an additional 302 guest rooms, an enhanced and modern look, and a new tower located near the resort's pools.

With the additional rooms added, the Gaylord Palms will offer a total of 1,718 guest rooms. Currently, the resort has 1,416 guest rooms.

Officials say there will aslo be new meeting spaces.

The project will be the largest expansion in the 17-year history of the resort.