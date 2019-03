- Friends and family came together Sunday to mourn the loss of Starr Elisala-LeBlanc, 17, who was hit and killed in a crash while riding her motorcycle Thursday night.

“She was a very bright person. She didn’t care where you came from, or what your background was. She loved everyone,” said friend Kennedy Behling.

“You couldn’t tell her what to do. She made up her mind, but she was a smart girl. She made good decisions,” said Starr’s aunt, Leslie Elisala-Johnson. “Everyone’s at a loss for words. We can’t express how we’re feeling.”

The memorial is set up at the intersection of Fairbanks Avenue and Adanson Street in Orlando where the crash happened.

State troopers say Elisala-LeBlanc and another car were driving in opposite directions on Fairbanks Avenue.

They both had a greenlight when the Florida Highway Patrol says the other driver turned left and traveled into the direct path of Elisala-LeBlanc’s motorcycle.

Elisala-LeBlanc later died at the hospital.

“I keep wanting to text her about things and show her things that remind me of her and then I remember that I can’t,” said Behling.

Her family says Elisala-LeBlanc was getting ready for prom and an early graduation from high school.

The crash is still under investigation.

The family is relying on each other to get through this painful time.

There is a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.