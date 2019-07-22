< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419638382" data-article-version="1.0">Free back-to-school vaccines in Orange County</h1> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35)</strong> - With just weeks away from kids going back to school, now is the time to make sure they all have their state-required vaccines.</p> <p>The Orange County Health Department just opened their free back-to-school clinic on Monday.</p> <p>In the first day, they maxed out capacity. </p> <p>CJ Quinones, 5, cannot contain his nerves because he knows exactly why he’s here.</p> <p>“Shots!” he said. </p> <p>He’s about to start Pre-K and needs his latest round of immunizations before he can go to school.</p> <p>“He needed at least three shots, so it was very important for him to get those,” his mother, Sofia Quinones, said. </p> <p>Sitting in Mommy’s arms, the nurse quickly gives him his vaccines.</p> <p>Just a minute later, he’s proudly showing off his little bandages. All of it was free of charge. </p> <p>“It’s definitely a benefit because our doctor was asking $200, so to be able to do this... it saves us a lot of money and definitely puts it toward his school supplies,” Quinones said.</p> <p>Free clinics like this are going a long way in helping calm fears after nationwide outbreaks. </p> <p>“These are preventable diseases - from chicken pox to polio to the measles, mumps, and rubella,” Kent Donahue of the Orange County Health Department said. “There was a big outbreak across the country of measles, so we want to make sure all the kids are vaccinated for these diseases.”</p> <p>The CDC reported 30 states have confirmed cases of measles, including Florida.</p> <p>It’s the largest number of reported cases in the U.S. in over 20 years.</p> <p>Since measles was declared eliminated in 2000, the majority of people contracting measles are unvaccinated.</p> <p>The Orange County Health Department is offering Orange County families with children ages 4 to 17 free required vaccines over the next two weeks at the West Oaks Mall.</p> <p>“We reached our maximum today,” Donahue said. “It’s first, come first serve – about 200 individuals because it’s a long process. A lot of forms and checking and rechecking.”</p> <p>“I know there was a lot of people right when I came in at 7:30 a.m.” Quinones said. “The line was definitely long.”</p> <p>Parents or guardians must bring a photo ID and their student’s most recent immunization record with their birth certificate or other government ID.</p> <p>Once they receive their vaccines, they will also receive a free DH680 form that is required for schools and daycares.</p> <p>Experts urge families to arrive early.</p> <p>“Everyone is very helpful, very caring and compassionate,” Quinones said. “It’s definitely been easy. <h3>More Home Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Tropical_depression__3_forms_off_South_F_0_7539728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Tropical_depression__3_forms_off_South_F_0_7539728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Tropical_depression__3_forms_off_South_F_0_7539728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Tropical_depression__3_forms_off_South_F_0_7539728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Tropical_depression__3_forms_off_South_F_0_7539728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical depression forms offshore from South Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression has formed in warm waters offshore of South Florida.</p><p>Download the FOX 35 Weather App | Track at OrlandoHurricane.com</p><p>The depression emerged Monday afternoon about 120 miles (195 kilometers) southeast of West Palm Beach and has top sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph). It's moving to the northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/brevard-sheriff-says-department-underfunded" title="Brevard sheriff says department underfunded" data-articleId="419666150" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Brevard_sheriff_says_department_underfun_0_7539999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brevard sheriff says department underfunded</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy is asking county leaders to give his office more money. That means a potential tax hike, but the sheriff says he has to do it.</p><p>"Some homes could be impacted by five dollars a year, depending on the taxable value of their home, so what we're trying to do is fill holes," he says. "We've kicked some cans down the road as far as we can."</p><p>Outdated tasers and outdated deputy cars are two major problems the sheriff says need immediate attention.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/search-for-parents-of-abandoned-newborn" title="Search for parents of abandoned newborn" data-articleId="419652476" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/Search_for_parent_after_baby_left_on_doo_0_7539885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search for parents of abandoned newborn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a woman heard crying outside her Southwest Orlando apartment door, she was shocked to discover it was one-day old baby boy. </p><p>With the child was a note, allegedly from the mother, claiming that the baby's father is "dangerous." Orlando Police continue to investigate to determine who left the baby and why.</p><p>"The baby is in good health but the problem with this case, specifically, is that the proper procedure wasn't followed as to properly turn over a baby to the state," said Orlando Police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)" title="Lamb tested for PED_1563836197335.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Award-winning lamb under investigation for performance-enhancing drugs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-for-parents-of-abandoned-newborn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/baby-abandoned_1563835918511_7539927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="baby-abandoned_1563835918511.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for parents of abandoned newborn</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch 