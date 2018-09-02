Fourth of July fireworks in September for the City of Apopka

- After Apopka's Independence Day firework show fizzled out earlier this year from rain and pyrotechnic company issues, the city wanted to make it up to fans by hosting a redo.

They called it Sunday Funday.

The make-up show blasted off with a different company, Zambelli Fireworks, which stages 1,600 shows a year, worldwide.

Chief pyro technician for the vendor said rain wouldn't stop him this time.

"[The fireworks are] all covered up. It's all protected, so it's been raining on us already today, since probably noon and we were ready."

This time parking was free.

In July, the city charged $10 a vehicle, with the money going to the local Boy Scouts.

Some people even asked for their money back.

Mayor Bryan Nelson said there was not time to give refunds before people left.

He said that performance was insured and this Labor Day show cost the city less money.

"We're going to get a lot more bang for our buck, as they say, for tonight's show than we would have gotten for the Fourth of July."

Many said they were impressed with the Labor Day celebration, but were disappointed for the July show's cancellation.

"A lot of the kids were disappointed, obviously, and other people too, and now we have a chance to see some fireworks going off," said Apopka resident Ezra Henry.

Belly Busters on the Run, a food truck stationed on the lawn of the amphitheater run by Joe an Janelle Glendye, said they lost about $500 when the Fourth of July show never got off the ground.

The Mayor said he plans to use this new vendor for next year's Fourth of July fireworks show.