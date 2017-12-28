Four sent to the hospital after vehicle hits home

- Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a driver blew through a stop sign Thursday morning at the intersection of Saxon Blvd. and Freeport Drive.

The car hit three vehicles and slammed into a house.

“I’d just sat down for breakfast and I heard two booms one right after another. And I thought it was a garbage truck or something,” said Joanna Soto, who says she was inside the house eating breakfast with her son when the car hit the home.

A Volusia County Deputy said the driver of the car—whose name has not been released yet—blew through the stop sign at the intersection.

All of the people injured were in the vehicles involved in the crash.

Everyone in Soto’s home is OK.