- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested one of its former deputies, Tuesday, accused of scheming a friend out of thousands of dollars.

Investigators arrested Jackson Etienne on charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud.

The arrest is the result of a criminal investigation stemming from a citizen complaint.

The citizen alleges that they paid Etienne more than $27,000 for two buses and a car he never received.

The complaint said Etienne misled the victim to believe he would receive the vehicles.

Etienne was hired in November 2016 by the Orange County Sheriff's Office and worked as a patrol deputy until earlier this year when he was relieved of his law enforcement duties.