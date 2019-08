- The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the death of Deundrell Turpin, 20, found shot in a Merritt Island house where he lived with a friend, is indeed a homicide.

It's been a week, but still no arrests. Friends and family called him ‘Ish.’

At two schools in Brevard County, Space Coast High and Cocoa High, he was a star football player and long jumper. He held down a job at Footlocker.

“He’s going to be missed dearly,” said Mark Carstens, Deundrell’s coach.

He says Deundrell was a role model for new players.

“He was a kind soul, everybody loved him. He was a kind young man [that] kids gravitated to and younger kids looked up to.”

Deputies gathered evidence behind crime scene tape on North Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island.

The sheriff's office says two women discovered Deundrell’s body. He’d been living at the house.

The sheriff's office isn't saying how many times he’d been shot or the possible weapon involved.

Deundrell’s loved ones want answers.

“We are sorry for your loss. Your Cocoa tiger family is here to support you,” Carstens said referring to Ish’s family.

Ish would’ve turned 21 in August.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.