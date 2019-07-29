< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. COCOA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the death of Deundrell Turpin, 20, found shot in a Merritt Island house where he lived with a friend, is indeed a homicide.</p> <p>It's been a week, but still no arrests. Friends and family called him ‘Ish.’</p> <p>At two schools in Brevard County, Space Coast High and Cocoa High, he was a star football player and long jumper. He held down a job at Footlocker.</p> <p>“He’s going to be missed dearly,” said Mark Carstens, Deundrell’s coach. </p> <p>He says Deundrell was a role model for new players.</p> <p>“He was a kind soul, everybody loved him. He was a kind young man [that] kids gravitated to and younger kids looked up to.”</p> <p>Deputies gathered evidence behind crime scene tape on North Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island.</p> <p>The sheriff's office says two women discovered Deundrell’s body. He’d been living at the house.</p> <p>The sheriff's office isn't saying how many times he’d been shot or the possible weapon involved.</p> <p>Deundrell’s loved ones want answers.</p> <p>“We are sorry for your loss. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/escaped-felon-captured-in-lake-helen" title="Escaped felon captured in Lake Helen" data-articleId="421539080" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Escaped_felon_captured_in_Lake_Helen_0_7564903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Escaped_felon_captured_in_Lake_Helen_0_7564903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Escaped_felon_captured_in_Lake_Helen_0_7564903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Escaped_felon_captured_in_Lake_Helen_0_7564903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Escaped_felon_captured_in_Lake_Helen_0_7564903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Escaped felon captured in Lake Helen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A wanted felon escaped from police Monday in Lake Helen, despite having on handcuffs, and an elderly woman helped cops bring him in.</p><p>A gut feeling was all it took for Sharen Camacho to call Lake Helen police Tuesday.</p><p>"I watch a lot of TV, so I thought ok he shouldn't be in this neighborhood right? The first thing I said is this is not an emergency but there's some weird guy in our neighborhood," said Camacho.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/llorente-felix-costa-score-atletico-madrid-beats-mls-3-0" title="Llorente, Felix, Costa score, Atletico Madrid beats MLS 3-0" data-articleId="421527783" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Llorente, Felix, Costa score, Atletico Madrid beats MLS 3-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Fred Goodall, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix, Diego Costa scored to lead 10-time Spanish League champion Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 victory over Major League Soccer's best in the annual MLS All-Star game Wednesday night.</p><p>Llorente scored in the 43rd minute and Feliz and Costa came off the bench to score late goals in the rain-delayed match away before a sellout crowd of 25,527. </p><p>The MLS's best have faced international opponents 16 times in the All-Star Game. The past two years, Italian powerhouse Juventus and Spain's Real Madrid won on penalty kicks after the teams played to 1-1 draws through 90 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/biden-flanked-by-harris-booker-on-debate-stage" title="Democrats in night 2 of 2nd presidential debate tackle health care, Trump, immigration, climate" data-articleId="421542025" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Presidential candidates waged an acrimonious battle over health care, immigration and race that tested the strength of early front-runner Joe Biden's candidacy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democrats in night 2 of 2nd presidential debate tackle health care, Trump, immigration, climate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 08:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Night two of the Democrats' second set of presidential primary debates in Detroit featured former Vice President Joe Biden flanked by California Senator Kamala Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.</p><p>During the opening moments of the debate, Biden and Harris clashed over their dueling health care plans. </p><p>Harris, one of Biden's chief rivals, said her proposal would extend health insurance to all Americans, while Biden's would "leave out" almost 10 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! 