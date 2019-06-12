The chick is the fifth offspring of Morticia and Gomez, both of whom are about 26 years old.
The zoo's director of animal programs Michelle Smurl says the chick "offers a glimmer of hope" for the wrinkled hornbill species which is decreasing.
The wrinkled hornbill is native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand and is considered endangered due to habitat loss.
According to the President Donald J. Trump, 74,000 requests have already come in for his upcoming event at the Amway Center.
The President tweeted on Wednesday morning that he received word that his upcoming event in Orlando, where he is expected to announce his re-election bid , already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat arena.
He went on to say that of all the events he has done, "this ticket looks to be the 'hottest of them all. See you in Florida!"
The Maitland Police Department and fire rescue units, along with the dive team, are at Fort Maitland Park on Orlando Avenue investigating a possible plane crash.
According to the Maitland Police Department, crews are reportedly trying to find out if there is a victim in the plane.
The park has been closed off as crews search. No other information has been released.
Two hotel employees in Daytona Beach were recognized Wednesday for saving a three-year-old boy from drowning earlier this year.
The Florida Department of Children and Families honored Perry’s Ocean Edge Resort employees Wanda Vanbarclume and Mike Johnson at the Lodging and Hospitality Association of Volusia County meeting in Daytona Beach. They were each awarded a plaque.
