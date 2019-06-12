< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412227322" data-article-version="1.0">Florida zoo welcomes endangered wrinkled hornbill chick</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:50AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-412227322" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A Florida zoo is welcoming a wrinkled hornbill chick.</p> <p>In a news release, Brevard Zoo officials said the baby bird that hatched April 12 emerged from its nest on June 8.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBrevardZoo%2Fvideos%2F360852291283080%2F&show_text=0&width=476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="476">

The chick is the fifth offspring of Morticia and Gomez, both of whom are about 26 years old.

The zoo's director of animal programs Michelle Smurl says the chick "offers a glimmer of hope" for the wrinkled hornbill species which is decreasing.

The wrinkled hornbill is native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand and is considered endangered due to habitat loss.

Read more ANIMAL stories:

