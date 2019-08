- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Tanner Swears, 4.

Officials say he was last seen on northwest 55th Boulevard in Coconut Creek wearing a diaper.

Authorities say he may be with Stephen Swears, 55.

The pair may be traveling in a 2013 silver Ford Mustang convertible with the Florida tag AIQ-Z45.

Officials say if anyone spots the pair, do not approach them.

Call 911, or the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.