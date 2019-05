Photo credit: Dana Hayes Erickson Photo credit: Dana Hayes Erickson

- I guess you could call this a 'love boat.'

A Florida couple's fishing trip was ruined after they were invaded by a massive swarm of lovebugs that have been plaguing the state.

Dana Erickson posted the video to Facebook where it has already racked up more than 3 million views.

"This just happened. Love bugs everywhere!!!" she wrote.

That's not an exaggeration either! Erickson was out fishing off the coast of Sarasota with her husband and friends when thousands of lovebugs struck, covering - not only the boat - but them!

“Oh my God. We’re being taken over by lovebugs,” says one person in the video.

The group end up surrendering to the annoying little creatures and brought the boat back to shore.

