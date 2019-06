Authorities say a Florida couple had a toddler girl inside a roach-infested car while they were using drugs.

The DeLand Police Department arrested David Dexter, 30, and Christian Wilson, 28, on child abuse and drug possession charges. The 2-year-old girl was turned over to family after receiving care for a neck wound from a cigarette burn that had attracted insects.

A statement said officers noticed drug paraphernalia when they approached the car Tuesday after seeing a child and two adults inside when the temperature was 104 degrees. Officers found a needle and bottle cap with an opioid, spoiled food, dirty diapers, and roaches and other insects on the seats.